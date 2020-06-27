BOBBIE L.
EDWARDS
BARTOW- Bobbie L. Edwards, age 96, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Bartow.
Born February 10. 1924 in Lake Wales, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Waldo and Mayne (Griffin) Stewart. Bobbie was employed with Peace River Cooperative for many years. She was a longtime member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow.
Mrs. Edwards is preceded in death by her first husband Emory G. Diamond, her second husband John S. Edwards, Jr., and her granddaughter Katie Moore. She is survived by her children: Sandra D. Raulerson & husband Bo of Bartow; Roger E. Diamond of Sebring; a grandson: John E. Raulerson & wife Sarah of Tallahassee; four great grandchildren: Emory Moore (fiance Jenny Click), Molly Grace Moore and Tucker & Mary Ellen Raulerson
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 10:00 AM at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church or charity of choice. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome. com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.