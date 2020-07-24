1/1
BOBBIE N. JENKINS
1937 - 2020
BOBBIE N.
JENKINS, 82

BARTOW - Bobbie N. Jenkins, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.
Born November 4, 1937 in Geneva County, AL, the daughter of Alvin & Fannie Harrison, Bobbie was a resident of the Bartow/ Mulberry area since 1978, moving from Lake Wales. She was employed with Mobil Mining and Minerals Corp for nineteen years.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Tommy Jenkins. She is survived by a loving family which includes eight daughters: Pamela, Paulette, Sharon, Patsy, Sandra, Paula, Nicole and Ashley; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the graveside at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bartow Wildwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
