BOBBIE N.
JENKINS, 82
BARTOW - Bobbie N. Jenkins, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.
Born November 4, 1937 in Geneva County, AL, the daughter of Alvin & Fannie Harrison, Bobbie was a resident of the Bartow/ Mulberry area since 1978, moving from Lake Wales. She was employed with Mobil Mining and Minerals Corp for nineteen years.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Tommy Jenkins. She is survived by a loving family which includes eight daughters: Pamela, Paulette, Sharon, Patsy, Sandra, Paula, Nicole and Ashley; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the graveside at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com