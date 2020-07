Or Copy this URL to Share

BOBBIE

PERKINS, 90



LAKE WALES - Bobbie Perkins, 90, passed Thurs. 7/23/20 at her residence. Private family service will be held at a later date. Marion Nelson Funeral Home.



