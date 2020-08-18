BOBBY CLAYTONMIDDLETON, 84LAKELAND - Bobby Clayton Middleton, 84, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side.He was born April 5, 1936 in Warsaw, GA, to Victor and Alma Louise Middleton. Bobby was employed with Peoples Gas/TECO for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was a faithful member of the Lake Wire Church of God/ Abundant Life Church of God where he served as usher, councilman, and clerk. Some of his fondest memories were spent camping with his family and friends at Fort Desoto.Bobby is survived by his wife Mary of 38 years, son Jon Crowell and wife Lizaida, daughter Dana Brown, grandchildren Cierra Crowell, Kade Crowell, Sophia Crowell, great grandson Noah Crowell, and brother Billy Middleton and wife Claudia Crowell. He is preceded in death by his father Victor and mother Louise, sister Betty J. Rivera, and son Michael Middleton.Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at New Life Assembly of God, 8595 US Hwy 98 N., Lakeland, FL, with his celebration of life service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be held Thursday at Middleton Family Cemetery, Ludowici, GA, In Lieu of flowers, Bobby requested donations be made to the Middleton Family Cemetery c/o Tony Middleton, 4334 Fern Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277.Condolences to family at