|
|
BOBBY CLIFFORD
GRIMES, 64
DUNDEE - Mr. Bobby Clifford Grimes, age 64, a resident of Dundee passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Heart of Florida Hospital with his family at his side. Mr. Grimes was born January 21, 1955 in Clermont, FL. to Earl Clifford and Rosalee Elizabeth (Bass) Grimes. He was a Polk County resident for over 40 years and was a Dredge Operator for Cemex Sand Mining for the past 30 years. He was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church in Polk City where he was in the choir and the men's fellowship group. Bobby enjoyed fishing, bar b que's, cooking and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother Jerry A. Grimes and companion Caroline Williams.
Bobby is survived by his loving family: mother: Rosalee Grimes of Dundee, FL, son: Travis (Shellie) Grimes of Mulberry, FL, daughter: Jennifer (Tom) Mills of Palm Coast, FL, brother: Duane (Marvenia) Grimes of Polk City, sister: Michelle (James) Humphries of Dundee, FL, 7 grandchildren:Savannah (Casey), T.J. (Denise), Nick, Tory, Ashten (Kyle), Logan & Payton, 5 gt. grand-children: Brayleigh, Tucker, Brantley, Rhyse & Auden.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednes-day, November 13th at Green Pond Baptist Church, 5995 Green Pond Church Road, Polk City. Visitation will begin 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Green Pond Cemetery.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019