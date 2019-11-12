Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Green Pond Baptist Church
5995 Green Pond Church Road
Polk City, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Pond Baptist Church
5995 Green Pond Church Road
Polk City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBY GRIMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY CLIFFORD GRIMES


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOBBY CLIFFORD GRIMES Obituary
BOBBY CLIFFORD
GRIMES, 64

DUNDEE - Mr. Bobby Clifford Grimes, age 64, a resident of Dundee passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Heart of Florida Hospital with his family at his side. Mr. Grimes was born January 21, 1955 in Clermont, FL. to Earl Clifford and Rosalee Elizabeth (Bass) Grimes. He was a Polk County resident for over 40 years and was a Dredge Operator for Cemex Sand Mining for the past 30 years. He was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church in Polk City where he was in the choir and the men's fellowship group. Bobby enjoyed fishing, bar b que's, cooking and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother Jerry A. Grimes and companion Caroline Williams.
Bobby is survived by his loving family: mother: Rosalee Grimes of Dundee, FL, son: Travis (Shellie) Grimes of Mulberry, FL, daughter: Jennifer (Tom) Mills of Palm Coast, FL, brother: Duane (Marvenia) Grimes of Polk City, sister: Michelle (James) Humphries of Dundee, FL, 7 grandchildren:Savannah (Casey), T.J. (Denise), Nick, Tory, Ashten (Kyle), Logan & Payton, 5 gt. grand-children: Brayleigh, Tucker, Brantley, Rhyse & Auden.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednes-day, November 13th at Green Pond Baptist Church, 5995 Green Pond Church Road, Polk City. Visitation will begin 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Green Pond Cemetery.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOBBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -