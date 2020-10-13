BOBBY EARL MARTIN, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Bobby Earl Martin, age 88, of Winter Haven, Florida entered into rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born July 23, 1932 in Bartow, Florida.
Bobby attended the University of South Florida and Florida Southern College, then was employed for many years by the Polk County School Board prior to his retirement. He was intelligent and business minded, funny, and always put his family first.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nellie Martin; his children, Robert 'Bud' Martin and Janet Martin Splinter; four grandchildren, Ben Martin, Danielle Splinter, Joshua Martin, and Justin Splinter; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Bobby will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, Florida. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Ott-Laughlin.com
for the Martin family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.