Reverend
BOBBY JOE
BATES, 60
BOWLING GREEN - Reverend Bobby Joe Bates, age 60 a resident of Bowling Green, FL. passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Mr. Bates was born October 5, 1958 in Waco, TX. to Billy Joe and Virginia Bell (Webb) Bates. He was a resident of Bowling Green for 23 years coming from Polk County. Bobby was an Ordained Minister with the United Pentecostal Church International and presently the Pastor of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Bowling Green, Bobby enjoyed singing, preaching, watching his favorite show 'Andy Griffith' helping his family in the construction industry for 40 years and loved spending time with his family.
Bobby is survived by his loving family; Wife of 39 yrs. Denise Bates of Bowling Green, FL; 3 Sons: Dwight (Ginger) Head of Auburndale, FL, Roehl Bates of Bowling Green, FL, Cody (Larissa) Bates of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Daughter: Emily (Warren) Joyce of Myrtle Beach, SC; Brother: Troy Bates of Waco, TX; 2 Sisters: Sheila (Sonny) Jones of Waco, TX, Ramona Bates of Florence, KY; Mother Virginia 'Dooley' Bates of Waco, TX; Father: Bill Bates of Waco, TX;
10 Grandchildren: Harli, Presli, Troy, Emma, Jaxzin, Addasin, Camden, Kayla, Harman & Cole.
In lieu of flowers the family request's donations in Reverend Bates's name to; Sheaves For Christ, UPCI, 5011 NW Gainesville Rd., Ocala, FL. 34475.
Funeral service will be 4:00 pm Saturday, August 31st at Miracle Tabernacle of Praise Church, 301 Charlotte Rd., Auburndale, with visitation beginning at 3 pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Kersey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019