BOBBY RAY

DIERS, 58



WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Bobby Ray Diers, age 58, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Thurs. May 7, 2020 at Lakeland Good Shepherd Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Mr. Diers was born Aug. 15, 1961 in Lakeland to Ralph Gene and Velma Lorraine (Huggins) Diers. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and an Operator for Allied Scrap Yard. Bobby was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church in Polk City. He enjoyed reading his Bible, going to church, animals, drawing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father; 3 brothers Gene, Raymond & Donald. Bobby is survived by his loving & devoted family, mother Velma Diers of Winter Haven; sister Debbie (Paul) Zaleski of Auburndale; brother Phil (Shelly) Diers of Kansas; aunt Lois Thompson of Polk City; 5 nephews: Brad (Olga Somner) Hales & Roddrick (Melissa) Smith, both of Lakeland, Marlon Valdenegro, Sebastian Valdenegro & Julian Valdenegro all of Lake Wales; 5 nieces: Jennifer (Richard) Valdenegro of Lake Wales, Jessica Porter, Alexas Amble both of Lakeland, Brianna Valdenegro & Bianca Valdenegro, both of Auburndale.

A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



