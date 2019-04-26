|
BONNIE JEAN
McPHERSON, 75
DURHAM, N.C. - Bonnie Jean McPherson, 75, died April 21, 2019 at a family residence in Durham, North Carolina due to natural causes.
Bonnie and James Steven McPherson were wed on February 13, 1981. Bonnie was a wonderful wife and mother of 8 children. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steven McPherson, and children Jackie Nix, Bobby Dodson (Trish), David Dodson (Tricia), Ricky McPherson, Robert Mc-Pherson (Aaron), Jason McPherson (Shannon), Kayla McPherson, Kyle McPherson and her 3 siblings Frances Lovelady, Billy DePriest and Lonnie DePriest. She is preceded in death by both her parents, and 6 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held this Friday at the North Jackson Ave. Church of Christ in Bartow at 4 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019