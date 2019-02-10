|
BONNIE LYNN
LOATWALL, 63
BARTOW - Bonnie Lynn Loatwall, 63, of Bartow, FL passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born July 5, 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ she moved here 28 years ago. She was of the Catholic faith, worked as a Home Healthcare nurse and was an eleven year veteran of the US Army.
Bonnie is survived by: her mother Claudia Loatwall of Fayetteville, NC; her children, Thomas Luker, Jr. of Winter Haven, Deena LaJean Moncrief and her fiancé Leonard LaShon Glover, Sr. of Bartow, FL, Lucas Shane Moncrief of Winter Haven, FL, Chet Michael Moncrief and his husband, Craig De'Von Williams of Bartow, FL and Stephanie Luker of Bartow; her siblings, Harriet and Perry Locklear of Fayetteville, NC, Sandra and Joe McMillon of Whitesburg, GA, Ronald Loatwall, Jr. of Halleyville, OK, Lillian and Mike Vespa of Lewes, DE, Joanne and Ed Christiansen of Port Orange, FL and Karl Loatwall of Elwood, NJ; and ten grandchildren, Thomas Luker, III, Bodhi Maverick Luker, Marko Isaiah Cortes, Lila Lynn Moncrief, Gabriel Shane Luker, Jericho Elijah Glover, Blissa LaSara Glover, Robert Shane Moncrief, Harley Ann Kinder and Lucas Shane Moncrief, Jr.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019