BONNIE 'NITA'MARVIN, 80LAKELAND - Bonnie 'Nita' Marvin, age 80, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Lakeland.Nita was born June 5, 1940 in Kennette, MO to E.D. and Lillie Killingsworth. She was an Audit Clerk for Polk County Courthouse. She was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years.She is survived by her husband, Albert Marvin of Lakeland, daughters, Sharon Wood & husband Scott of Dundee, Celeste Bailey Lee & husband John of Winter Haven, son, Chester 'Guy' Bailey, Jr. & wife Teresa of Goldboro, SC, daughters, Tami Estes of Lake Wales, Dee Lee of Lakeland, son, Wayne Marvin of Mulberry, thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Family will receive friends Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Rd in Mulberry, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020, at Willow Oak Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. Condolences to family at