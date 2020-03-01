|
BONNIE R.
LIVELY
Feb. 1953 - Feb. 2020
WINTER HAVEN - Bonnie R. Lively. God called Bonnie home to rejoice with family and friends that were called before her. Our grief will be great for our loss. Our rejoicing will be greater for she is now free of pain and rejoicing in heaven with God.
She is survived by her husband, George 'Tom' Lively; step daughter: Fran Beverage and husband John; brother, Terrence D. Speyer and wife Irma, along with a multitude of cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service for Mrs. Lively will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a cancer fund of one's choice or Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, FL.
