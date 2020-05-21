BOYD D.
STEPHENS
AUBURNDALE - Boyd D. Stephens passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He was born June 3, 1935 in Danville, KY. He moved to Florida from Indiana in 1956 and was an entrepreneur.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a granddaughter, and his wife of 62 years, June.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Cathy) Stephens, Jay (Mindy) Stephens; his daughter, Sandy Stephens; six grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren; his brother, Kelly (Carolyn) Stephens, his sister, Joyce (George) Kellams; and his sister in law, Linda Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GSHGeneralDonation or mail to Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite 120 Tampa, FL 33609.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.