BRENDA J. GILBERT
1948 - 2020
BRENDA J.
GILBERT, 71

MULBERRY - Brenda J. Gilbert, age 71, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at B.R.M.C.
Mrs. Gilbert was born in Tampa, FL, on July 31, 1948 to Roger & Ana Sue (Tucker) Thayer. She moved from Tampa to Mulberry 20 years ago. She was a data entry clerk and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband: Ronald Gilbert, daughters: Ali-cia (Rodney) Moody, Karen & Christy Gilbert, grandchildren: Miranda, Jared, Lane, Ryan & Thomas, five great grandchildren and sister Barbara Tyrrell.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering Thursday: May 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.

Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Celebration of Life
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
We were connected because we were sisters , but bound by love.
Barbara
Barbara Tyrrell
Sister
May 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cheryl Stallings
Family
