BRENDA

JOHNSON

PERRY, 67



LAKELAND - Brenda Johnson Perry, 67 left this earth to be with her Lord on Thursday August 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.

She was born on October 27, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Fl. Brenda is survived by her husband Tom Perry, Sr. of 26 years. She has three sons, Adam, Jonathan, and Brendan Foster, along with five grandchildren. Brenda is also survived by her four siblings Eddie Johnson, Jr., Linda Jean Billings, Elizabeth Hurst, Tina Johnson.

There will be a celebration of life service on Sunday September 6, 2020, at 11am, Kings Church, 1500 Lynch-burg Rd., Lake Alfred Fl.



