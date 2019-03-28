|
|
BRENDA
JOYCE JELLEY PARADIS, 77
LAKELAND - Mrs. Brenda Joyce Jelley Paradis, age 77, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home with her family.
Mrs. Jelley was born June 26, 1941, in Rossville, Georgia to Clyde Houston and Effie Lee (Pettyjohn) Chastain. She was a Polk County resident since 1972, coming from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Brenda was the 1st female Production Supervisor of Piper Aircraft, Martin Marietta, owner/operator of several greenhouses/ nurseries, was an avid hunter, fast pitch softball player (traveling & national softball league winner) and enjoyed traveling with her husband Norbert to their summer home in Canada. Brenda adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband & love of her life Norbert Paradis; ex-husband & father of her 3 daughters: Mike Jelley; brothers Sonny & Johnny and 3 sisters: Doris, Virginia & Marie.
Brenda is survived by her loving & devoted family: 3 daughters: Patricia Minor, Terrie Wyatt, both of Lakeland, Michelle (Wayne) Gray of Polk City, brother Raymond (Yvonne) Chastain of Chattanooga, TN, 2 sisters: Barbara Thomas of Chattanooga, TN, Evelyn 'Sis' Leming of Rossville, GA, 3 grandchildren: Maranda, Cody & Jacob, 5 gt. grandchildren: Christian, Colton, Brantley, Jacob II & Albany.
A celebration of life gathering will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, March 30th at her daughter's home.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019