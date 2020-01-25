Home

BRENDA K. HARRELL

BRENDA K. HARRELL Obituary
BRENDA K.
HARRELL, 67

LAKELAND - Brenda K. Harrell, 67, of Lakeland Florida passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1952 to Aldridge and Janet Cline. Brenda was born in Baisden, West Virginia and moved to Florida at the age of 7.
Brenda is predeceased by her father and mother, Aldridge and Janet Cline.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Ray of 50 years. They were married in Lakeland on August 28, 1970.
She is lovingly remembered by her sister Leah and brother Steve, her children Kerri and Hardy, her grandchildren Austin and Hannah as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
After graduating from Kathleen High School, Brenda worked as a school secretary at Lake Gibson Middle School for 22 years until retirement. Over the years, she had a positive impact on fellow staff and students and was able to remember anyone who walked through the doors of Lake Gibson.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, singing, beach trips, and traveling.
Brenda's celebration of life will be held Sunday January 26th 10:00am at S Bar S Barn, 4098 J A Fenton Road, Lakeland Florida. It was her wish to come together for a potluck meal and fellowship. If you are able, please bring a potluck dish to share.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or the NEA Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
