BRENDA LEE MARTIN
BRENDA LEE
MARTIN, 73

LAKELAND - Brenda Lee Martin, 73, passed away on August 12, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1946 in Plymouth, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph A. Martin, son Mickey A. Martin (Jeanie), brother Robert Harden, Jr. (Bonnie), sister Joanna Dempsey (Kenneth), two grandchildren, one great grandchild, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her loving son, Patrick D. Martin, parents Robert & Christine Harden. She was loved and cherished more than words can express and will be greatly missed.
Memorial service will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801; Masks are required.
Virtual Service available at lakelandfuneralhome.com, go to tribute (Brenda Lee Martin), go to bottom of screen and click on camera.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
