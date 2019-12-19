|
BRENDA LUCINDA
HICKOX, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Brenda Lucinda Hickox, age 61, passed away on December 10, 2019 in Winter Haven.
She was born on March 10, 1958 in Pound, Virginia to Frank & Pearl McFall. Brenda was a resident of Winter Haven after coming from Virginia 30 years ago. She was a homemaker, enjoyed reading and playing video games.
Brenda is preceded in death by; her parents and sister: Sharon Harding. She is survived by: husband: Robert Hickox, sons: Brandon Harris of Lakeland and Ethan (Krystal) Hickox of Polk City, daughters: Rachel (Jimmy) Warren and Katie Hickox, both of Winter Haven, step-son: Chris (Michelle) Dawson of Melbourne, step-daughter: Myrna Matthews of Illinois, sister: Sherry (Joe) Stallard of Virginia and 6 grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service for Brenda at 10:00am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019