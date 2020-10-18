BRENDA PAULETTE LAYTON, 77LAKELAND - Brenda Paulette Layton, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. Brenda was born July 18, 1943, in Plant City, Florida to Albert and Ruth Mitchell and has resided in Lakeland most of her life. She was a member of Fellowship Church and was a retired dietary manager.Brenda is survived by her son, James Layton; daughters, Terri Connelly, Brenda Ann Settles, Rebecca Sharpe and Sarah Vera; sister, Margaret Gerlt; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Fellowship Church, 4405 N. Galloway Road, Lakeland, FL 33810.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Honorbound Motorcycle Ministries, c/o, Keith Turcotte.