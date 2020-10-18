1/1
BRENDA PAULETTE LAYTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENDA PAULETTE LAYTON, 77

LAKELAND - Brenda Paulette Layton, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. Brenda was born July 18, 1943, in Plant City, Florida to Albert and Ruth Mitchell and has resided in Lakeland most of her life. She was a member of Fellowship Church and was a retired dietary manager.
Brenda is survived by her son, James Layton; daughters, Terri Connelly, Brenda Ann Settles, Rebecca Sharpe and Sarah Vera; sister, Margaret Gerlt; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Fellowship Church, 4405 N. Galloway Road, Lakeland, FL 33810.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Honorbound Motorcycle Ministries, c/o, Keith Turcotte.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved