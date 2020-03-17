Home

BRENDA SUSAN CARLISLE

BRENDA SUSAN
CARLISLE, 72

AUBURNDALE - Brenda Susan Carlisle, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Brenda was born in Caribou, Maine on September 26, 1947, but lived the majority of her life in central Florida, where she worked for Walt Disney World for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kelly Clark Carlisle and Irene Belle (Beverage) Carlisle.
She is survived by her four daughters, Kimberly Kirkpatrick, Danielle Johnson, Kathryn Butler and Michelle Butler; her two sisters, Linda (Carlisle) McNatt and Sharon (Carlisle) Waters; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Brenda was a kind and caring soul who would always lend a hand to anyone in need. She will be so missed by her family, but will forever remain in their hearts.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
