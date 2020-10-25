BRENT C. BARKER, 51
LAKE WALES - Brent C. Barker, 51, of Lake Wales, FL, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born June 7, 1969 in Orlando, FL to Charles Alvin Barker and Elizabeth Carol Kimber-Brown. Brent was a native of Florida, and a hard worker, in fact, he started as an electrician early in life and most recently was employed with Power Core of Tampa, FL. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and as well as a member of Ducks Unlimited.
Brent had passion for music, fishing, buying and selling items on eBay and spending time with his family and giving to those in need. His true passion was being an Electrician.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie. Brent is survived by his loving wife, of two years, Melva; father, Charles Alvin Barker (Ellen); mother, Elizabeth Carol Brown; son, Dalton Barker (Reyna Castillo); daughter, Brittney Barker (Frank Bell); brother, Bruce Barker (Julie); sisters, Tonya Barker and Carol Barker-Murphy; grandchildren, Eli, Mariah, and Carson; fur grandchild, Dolce; and many many devoted nephews, extended family and friends. He will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com