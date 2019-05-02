|
|
BRENT JOSEPH
FONTENOT, 37
WINTER HAVEN - Brent Joseph Fontenot, 37, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Born March 10, 1982 in Morgan City, Louisiana, he moved to Winter Haven in 1999. He worked Rush Truck Centers in Haines City and was of the Baptist faith.
Brent is survived by: his mother and father, Liz & Bennie Fontenot of Winter Haven, FL; his dad, Joseph Hawkins; his step-mother, Donna Bergeron; maternal grandparents, Rodney and Joyce Miller of Gibson, LA; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Lucy Birchfield of Bayou Vista, LA; grandfather, Joseph (Patsy) Berg-eron, Sr., three brothers, Scott Fontenot of Winter Haven, FL, Corey Fontenot of Houston, TX and Jamey Fontenot of Houston, TX; two sisters, Jenna Barbera and Julie Brignac, both of Napoleonville, LA; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm till 8:00pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 10am, Saturday, May 5, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019