Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
State Road 540 i
Winter Haven, FL
BRET LEE JARVIS


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BRET LEE JARVIS Obituary
BRET LEE
JARVIS, 22

WINTER HAVEN - Bret Lee Jarvis, 22, was born in Plant City, Florida to Donald Jarvis and Mary Perkins on August 28, 1996 and passed away suddenly on February 21, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Bret is survived by his mother Mary Perkins, father Donald Jarvis, four brothers Michael Reneman, John Darr, Adam Jarvis and Alexander Jarvis, one sister Kristina Jarvis, grandmother Shirley Keys, grandfather Homer Jarvis, two uncles Barry Keys (Texas), David Keys (Lakeland, FL), one aunt Lona McKeever (Lakeland, FL), several nieces and one nephew and many-many friends.
Bret was a caring person always willing to give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He LIVED LIFE to the FULLEST!!
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 28, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church on State Road 540 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
