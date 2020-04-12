|
|
BRIAN ALLEN
NORFLEET, 45
BROOKSVILLE - Brian Allen Norfleet, 45, of Brooksville, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Miami, Florida to Melvin Stanley and Brenda Norfleet. Brian was a service advisor for automotive dealerships. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Stanley and Brenda Norfleet; sister Jennifer Norfleet-Brid-ges (Darren); 'Aunt Lin' Linda Zadeh; aunts MSue Lamb and Marylou Forbes; cousins Jeff Zadeh, Randy, Rocky, Ann, Kelly, Kristie, Kim and David; nephew Jeffrey Brid-ges; niece Jordan E. Bridges.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020