BRIAN ARLIN
VARNER
ALTURAS - Brian Arlin Varner, age TBD, of Alturas, FL roots, es-caped this mortal realm on Monday, November 4, 2019, in pursuit of bigger and better places, with bountiful fishing and no government ruling.
Brian is survived by his wife, Susan Varner, who kept him in line when she could, and for as long as she could. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin; sister, Annette; son, Daniel (Lauren); and daughter, Lindsey. His grandkids: Finn, Millie, and William, look forward to fishing with him another day.
At minimum, Brian's welcoming committee includes: parents, Ellis and Eileen Varner; brother, Mike; beloved son, Zach and man's best friend, Beast.
Not defined by any particular school or career, Brian was a jack of all trades, master of some, and an entrepreneur. He worked in the citrus business, along-side his father and siblings, Annette and Kevin. He was also a fisherman, farmer, skipper, hunter, mechanic, carpenter... the list goes on.
Brian's achievements in life are not what he did, but who he was. He was a good man, with a good heart, who lived his way, happily and unapologetically. He sends his regards to all who loved him, and to hell with the rest.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 23, 2019 at 11am at Alturas United Methodist Church, 2745 Oak Drive, Alturas, FL 33820.
Memorial donations, which would warm a lot of hearts, can be made to: The Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884 (registration #CH2585) or online @ www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org
Published in Ledger on Nov. 18, 2019