BRIAN 'KEITH'
BENTON
LAKELAND - Keith Benton, 55, of Lakeland, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. He was the first born son of Maxie and Mary Benton.
He is preceded in death by his father, Maxie Benton. He is survived by his devoted & loving wife Wendy, of 25 years; daughters: Courtney Brooke Schultz (Chad), Taylor Morgan Benton; his mother, Mary Edith Benton; mother-in-law, Brenda Taylor; two brothers: Mark (Mary), Nick (Kelly); two grandchildren Paisley and Parker Schultz; nieces and nephews: Jordan, Kristin, Karley, and Carter. He was a dedicated truck driver for R+L Carriers for 27 years. He was a family man; a proud husband, father and grandfather and a loyal friend to many.
He is loved and missed more than words can express.
Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33801 at 6PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation following the service until 8PM
Published in Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019