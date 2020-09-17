BRIAN FRANCIS XAVIER AHEARN, SR
LAKELAND - Brian Francis Xavier Ahearn, Sr. passed away September 14, 2020. He was born in The Bronx, New York on April 22, 1941, to the late Cornelius and Helen Ahearn. Brian was the second of their seven children.
Brian was with Komatsu/Dresser for thirty years where he started with the company as comptroller and eventually became President of one of their divisions. After retirement Brian did some consulting but his happy place was when he was teaching financial management in the classroom at Southeastern and Florida Southern. He loved his fishing, never brought one home, just loved the catching. Brian is a Captain in the Marine Corps where he served in the Vietnam War. He loved the Corp and he loved his country with a passion!
Brian attended Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York. He graduated from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT and received his Masters from Baruch school in New York.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Cornelius Ahearn, sister, Eileen Ahearn, brothers, Barry, Dennis and Cornelius Ahearn, Jr.
Survivors include his wife Jo Ahearn, their Golden, Bella, daughter, Carey and husband Chris and grandson, Caleb of Glendale, AZ, son, Brian Ahearn, Jr. and wife Jane and granddaughter Abigail of Westerville, OH, loving sister-in-law, Arlene Creasy of Gretna, VA, Nephew Chris Creasy and wife Stacie, Hood River, Oregon, Brothers Rory and his wife Victoria of Long Island, and Kevin and his wife Emma of Blue Ridge, GA.
Brian just celebrated his 38th wedding anniversary on 9/11 with wife Joanne Ahearn and precious Golden, Bella.
Memorial services, where Brian has been a member for 19 years, will be held on Saturday, 9/19/2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida. Masks are required at service. A reception will follow at The Club of Eaglebrooke.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Ministries at First Presbyterian Church
