BRIAN KEITH MCNAIR, 49AUBURNDALE - Brian Keith McNair, age 49, passed away on November 26, 2020 at his residence.He was born on February 16, 1971 in Winter Haven, FL to Hubert & Linda McNair. Brian was a lifetime resident of Polk County, graduated from Auburndale High School, and worked for The Mosaic Company as a Roving Utility Operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, cooking and most of all, his children and family.He is preceded in death by his mother: Linda McNair. Brian is survived by his children: sons: Jordan and Garrett McNair, daughter: Hailey McNair, father: Hubert (Carolyn) McNair, brother: Jeff McNair, half-sister: Debra McNair, step-brothers: Ben (Rene) Groover, William Lamar Groover and step-sister: Cheri Kent Toepfer.There will be a visitation for Brian on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1pm - 2pm at Westwood Missionary Baptist, 3210 Avenue G SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Funeral service will start at 2pm. Interment to follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.