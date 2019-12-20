|
BRILLARD
PAULEMON, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Brillard Paulemon, age 80, entered eternal rest on Monday, December 15, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL after a short illness. Brillard was born in Haiti on February 11, 1939 to Oxila Paulemon and Philomene Andre. He was married for over 47 years to the late Hyppolene Marie Paulemon.
He emigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and residing for the most part in Stamford CT. Brillard was employed as a factory worker for Mount Vernon Die Casting, Pitney Bowes and then retired as a maintenance worker for a window cleaning company. He relocated to Winter Haven, FL in 2004 to start the next chapter of his life in retirement.
Brillard is survived by his daughters; Marie Paulemon, Mary O'Hara, Rose Brooks, Carline Archer and by his son Gary Paulemon. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Destiny Johnson, Symone O'Hara, Veronika Offor, Daniel Brooks, Hailey Archer and Isabelle Brooks. Brillard also leaves behind several dearly loved brothers and sisters.
He was a cancer survivor who graciously battled two bouts of the disease. Brillard play-ed an active role within the Haitian community and his church here in Winter Haven.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 6-8pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care 2425 Havendale Blvd. Winter Haven, FL. Funeral service will be Sat. 12/28 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019