BRINN MARIE
GODDARD
LAKELAND - Brinn Marie Goddard, 39, of Lakeland, passed away July 13, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Joshua Goddard; daughter Alissa Goddard; son, Nickolas Goddard; mother, Rhonda Luedeman; mother-in-law Kathleen Goddard; grandmother: Barbara Mc-Dermott; sisters, Elizabeth Graham and Jessica Lequire; nephews, Theo Graham and Xavier Lequire; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland with funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m.