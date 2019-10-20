|
|
HARRIET B.
WOODSON
11/14/27 - 8/7/19
LAKELAND - Harriet Brown Woodson, born 11/14/1927; died on 8/7/2019.
Born in St. Petersburg, Florida to Elza and Maybel Brown.
Harriet is survived by her children Rebecca Woodson of New York, and Maureen Woodson of Lakeland, her grandchildren, Joshua Reiss of New York and Kelly McLaughlin of Florida and great grandchildren Liam and Keegan McLaughlin and Eli Reiss. She is also survived by her nephew, Walt Robison of St. Petersburg and niece, Robin Champagne of North Carolina.
Harriet was raised in St. Petersburg where she graduated from St. Pete High. Harriet married Raymond Woodson in April of 1948. She then moved to Lakeland. After Rebecca and Maureen were born she moved to Naples, Florida where she resided until 1978. While living in Naples she worked as the school secretary at Shadowlawn Elementary School for 15 years. She enjoyed golfing, racquetball, fishing and boating.
Harriet was the school secretary at South West Elementary in Lakeland for 15 years and an active member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of Circle 10, the Altar Guild and was a greeter.
Harriet had an active social life; bridge, craft and birthday clubs.
The service will be held at 10:00am in the chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive in Lakeland on Saturday, November 16th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Warren W. Willis Youth Camp or Children's Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019