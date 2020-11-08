BRUCE B. 'BUD' INGRAM, Jr.HAINES CITY - Bruce B. 'Bud' Ingram, Jr., 75, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020, at his ranch in Haines City, FL. Bud was born December 14th, 1944 in Kissimmee, FL to Bruce and Lucille Ingram. He was a lifetime resident of Polk County.After graduating from Haines City High School in 1962, he began working for Ingram Grove Service, Inc. later becoming the owner of Ingram Grove Service, Inc. and Double B Bar Ranch, LLC. Bud was a past director of the board of directors for CenterState Bank and a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales, FL.Bud was an avid outdoorsman, who received several stewardship awards from the Deseret Ranches of Florida. He was honorary brother of Alpha Gamma Rho, an agricultural fraternity at the University of Florida. He was the first President and life long member of the Central Florida Air and Power Boat Association.He is survived by his loving wife, of 43 years, Nancy Wright Ingram; children, Bruce B. Ingram, III (Melanie), Robert W. Ingram (Heidi), Sherri Ingram Scarborough (Barry), and Jason D. Turner; and nine grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales, and UF Health Shands Hospital, University of Florida, would be appreciated.