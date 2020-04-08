|
REV. BRUCE GASTON
WILLIAMS
AUBURNDALE - Reverend Bruce Gaston Williams, age 80, a resident of Auburndale went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mr. Williams was born March 21, 1940 in Live Oak, Florida to Claude Hadden and Susan Beatrice (Mc-Leod) Williams. He was a Polk County resident since 1985, graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School, class of 1958 and was a United States Veteran of the Coast Guard. Bruce graduated from Emory University with a Master's degree in Theology. He traveled to over 30 countries doing missionary work and ministering to people. He pastored in many towns: Tampa, Winter Park, Dania, Branford, Largo, Auburndale and was an active member & also pastored the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale. Bruce loved preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and being a Methodist Pastor for over 35 years. He was a member of the NRA, volunteered at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was the Auburndale Police Department Chaplain for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ancestry, traveling, preaching and loved spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert and sister Patricia. Bruce is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 60 years Patti Williams of Auburndale; 3 sons: Robert L. Williams and his wife, Lisa; Michael L. Williams and David N. Williams and his wife Mandy, all of Auburndale; 6 grandchildren: Jackson, Travis, Chad, Jordan, Natalie & Jesse.
Services are private at this time. A celebration of Pastor Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020