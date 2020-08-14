BRUCE K.

RANKIN

1947 -2020



LAKELAND - Bruce K. Rankin passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 72.

He is survived by his son Brian Rankin, his two granddaughters Kyla Rankin and Shiloh Rankin, and his daughter-in-law Monica Rankin.

Bruce was born at Orange Memorial Hospital in the City of Orange, New Jersey on August 1, 1947. After growing up in Little Falls, NJ, Bruce met the love of his life, Lois Rankin in college at Kansas Wesleyan University and was married in 1970. Bruce was very active in the community, especially with Lakeland Habitat for Humanity and VISTE.

To celebrate his life, we ask that memorial contributions be made in his honor to the Lakeland Habitat for Humanity (Bruce and Lois Rankin Ramp Fund) or to VISTE.



