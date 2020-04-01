Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
BRUCE FLOYD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE FLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE MARTIN FLOYD


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE MARTIN FLOYD Obituary
BRUCE MARTIN
FLOYD, 67

MULBERRY - Bruce Martin Floyd, age 67, passed away March 29, 2020 at home.
Bruce was born in Phoenix, AZ., on February 15, 1953, to Paul G. & Marilyn (Nirdlinger) Floyd. He moved to Mulberry from W. Palm Beach a year ago. He was a maintenance foreman for Badcock & More of South Florida.
He is survived by his wife Diane Floyd; sons: Paul G. (Kaylee) Floyd, Lee Floyd; daughter: Carrie L. (Joey) Peach; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers Charlie Floyd, Ed Floyd and sister Millie Swindle.
The family will have a Celebration of Bruce's Life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -