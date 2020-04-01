|
|
BRUCE MARTIN
FLOYD, 67
MULBERRY - Bruce Martin Floyd, age 67, passed away March 29, 2020 at home.
Bruce was born in Phoenix, AZ., on February 15, 1953, to Paul G. & Marilyn (Nirdlinger) Floyd. He moved to Mulberry from W. Palm Beach a year ago. He was a maintenance foreman for Badcock & More of South Florida.
He is survived by his wife Diane Floyd; sons: Paul G. (Kaylee) Floyd, Lee Floyd; daughter: Carrie L. (Joey) Peach; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers Charlie Floyd, Ed Floyd and sister Millie Swindle.
The family will have a Celebration of Bruce's Life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020