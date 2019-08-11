|
|
BRUCE W.
COLLINS, Sr., 92
AKRON, OH. - Bruce W. Collins, Sr. died peacefully July 15, 2019.
Bruce was born Oct. 19, 1926 into a family of Irish mechanics and machinists. He and first wife Frances had six children.
An Army veteran of World War Il, he was an artillery instructor to senior officers. In the 1950s Bruce incorporated his own machine shop, Industrial Tool & Machine Co. It produced test parts for NASA during the 1960's Space Race.
Bruce and second wife Bess enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and retired to Polk City Florida in 1988, where they made many friends.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Frances; first wife, Frances; daughter, Maureen; second wife, Bess, and brothers, Milt and Ed.
Bruce is survived by his children, Gregory (Denise), Bruce (Susan), and Sean (Cindy), Kathleen (Laura), Gail (Mark); also grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother, Fritz (Anita).
There will be a private family service and interment at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019