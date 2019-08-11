Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE W. COLLINS


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE W. COLLINS Obituary
BRUCE W.
COLLINS, Sr., 92

AKRON, OH. - Bruce W. Collins, Sr. died peacefully July 15, 2019.
Bruce was born Oct. 19, 1926 into a family of Irish mechanics and machinists. He and first wife Frances had six children.
An Army veteran of World War Il, he was an artillery instructor to senior officers. In the 1950s Bruce incorporated his own machine shop, Industrial Tool & Machine Co. It produced test parts for NASA during the 1960's Space Race.
Bruce and second wife Bess enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and retired to Polk City Florida in 1988, where they made many friends.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Frances; first wife, Frances; daughter, Maureen; second wife, Bess, and brothers, Milt and Ed.
Bruce is survived by his children, Gregory (Denise), Bruce (Susan), and Sean (Cindy), Kathleen (Laura), Gail (Mark); also grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother, Fritz (Anita).
There will be a private family service and interment at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.