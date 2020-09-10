BUREN EUGENE COOK, Jr.
LAKELAND - Buren Eugene Cook, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Lakeland Memorial Hospital due to complications with Corona Virus. He was born May 19, 1941 in Polk County, Florida to Vera (Grogan) Cook and Buren Eugene Cook, Sr. (Bud).
Buren attended Haines City High School where he was an outstanding baseball player and also participated in the band. After graduating with the Class of 1959, he attended South Georgia College in Douglas, GA and Daytona Beach Junior College. Following college, he worked in the family business, B.C. Cook and Sons.
He was a resident of Haines City for most of his life before residing the last few years in Lakeland, FL. Buren was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church /NorthRidge of Haines City.
In his earlier years, he loved to be on Lake Eva in his speedboat or driving his favorite car, a Corvette. He was an avid University of Florida Gator fan and in his latter years found great joy in watching them play on TV.
Buren is survived by three aunts and many cousins as well as some dear friends who will all miss him greatly.
The Graveside Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the family mausoleum in Forest Hill Cemetery, Haines City, Florida. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to NorthRidge, 2250 SR 17 South, Haines City, FL, 33844 or the charity of your choice
