C. GORDON BURDICK, 88
MOUNTAIN HOME, N.C. - C. Gordon Burdick, 88, of Mountain Home, NC and formerly of Lake Wales, Florida died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mountain View Assisted Living.
He was born in Linklean, NY son of the late Carroll and Isabel Smith Burdick and was preceded in death by six brothers, Richard, Wendell, Rev. C. Rex, Willard, Eugene and Wayne.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Gordon held many job titles including an appraiser for the Town of Pharsalia, NY and was the former owner of Taylor Rental Center in Oneonta, NY for 30 years before retiring to Lake Wales, Florida. During his retirement he and his wife traveled to all the US states except Hawaii and several provinces in Canada.
He was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church in De-Ruyter, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Juanita Tefft Burdick; two sisters-in-law, Glenice of Lake Wales, FL and Joyce of Sherrill, NY and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in Pharsalia Hook, NY at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at
www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020