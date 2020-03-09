|
C. MILLIE
SANTO
WINTER HAVEN - C. Millie Santo, born July 16, 1929, South Norwalk, CT, to parents James DeFlorio and Constance Brunetti. She passed on February 26, 2020.
She attended St. Joseph Parochiol School and Norwalk High School, and later attended St. Vincents School of Nursing of Bridgeport, CT.
Millie married A. Robert Santo in 1951. Her six children survive Millie: Ann Eldridge, Mary Mark-iewicz, Jean Scheidel, Kathryn Finn, Claire Mlotkowski and Robert Santo, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Millie was a member of the Columbiettes of St. Matthew Parich, Council 7091; she enjoyed making rosary beads for the poor at the Parich center. Millie volunteered for meals on wheels in Winter Haven and she played tennis and bowled into her 80s.
A memorial service will be at St. Matthew Church in Winter Haven on March 10, 2020 at 9:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020