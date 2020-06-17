C. WAYNEALFORDJACKSONVILLE - C. Wayne Alford, of Alford Law Group, P.A. of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Wayne was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 21, 1943. He is predeceased by his son Craig Alford. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Alford, of 58 years, his daughters Kelli Fletcher and husband Chuck, Kristi Podvia and husband David, and his son Charlie Alford, as well as his grandchildren Kathryn, Rinn, Will, Wayne, David, Charlie, Lillie, Ben, Sophia and his sister, Jean O'Doski.Wayne specialized in personal injury, medical malpractice and products liability cases in all courts. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1967. He received his B.A. in 1965 from the University of Florida and his J.D., with honors, in 1967.Wayne was a member, of The Jacksonville Bar Association, The Florida Bar, and The Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers.The family is holding a private family funeral service. If anyone wishes to pay their final respects to Wayne, instead of sending flowers, please make a donation to the First Coast No More Homeless Pets at