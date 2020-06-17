C. Wayne Alford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. WAYNE
ALFORD

JACKSONVILLE - C. Wayne Alford, of Alford Law Group, P.A. of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Wayne was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 21, 1943. He is predeceased by his son Craig Alford. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Alford, of 58 years, his daughters Kelli Fletcher and husband Chuck, Kristi Podvia and husband David, and his son Charlie Alford, as well as his grandchildren Kathryn, Rinn, Will, Wayne, David, Charlie, Lillie, Ben, Sophia and his sister, Jean O'Doski.
Wayne specialized in personal injury, medical malpractice and products liability cases in all courts. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1967. He received his B.A. in 1965 from the University of Florida and his J.D., with honors, in 1967.
Wayne was a member, of The Jacksonville Bar Association, The Florida Bar, and The Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers.
The family is holding a private family funeral service. If anyone wishes to pay their final respects to Wayne, instead of sending flowers, please make a donation to the First Coast No More Homeless Pets at
www.fcnmhp.org .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved