CALVIN R. "DUSTY" TRIPLETT

CALVIN R. 'DUSTY' TRIPLETT, Jr., 69

JOHNSTON, S.C. - Calvin R. 'Dusty' Triplett, Jr., 69, of Johnston, S.C. died June 21, 2019. He was born in Picayune, MS on April 7,1950, to the late Calvin Russell and Joyce (Salter) Triplett. Dusty is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Briggs, and 3 children, Calvin 'Russell' Triplett III (Ciria), Jennifer Finley (Matthew), Casey Bannister (Clark) and 6 grandchildren, Calvin IV, Charlotte, Cruz, Annabel, Cane, and Briggs. He is also survived by a sister Carolyn Preston and brother Rodney (Nancy) Triplett.
For the past 45 years Dusty has been a successful teacher, coach, and mentor in high schools around South Carolina and in Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Johnston United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. Please join the family for a celebration of Dusty's life at the Strom Thurmond High School cafeteria immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to either Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or Strom Thurmond High School Athletics, 1131 Columbia Rd, Johnston, SC 29832.
Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
Published in Ledger from June 25 to June 26, 2019
