CALVIN ROBERT "BOB" BUTLER
1937 - 2020
CALVIN
'BOB' ROBERT BUTLER, 82

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Calvin 'Bob' Robert Butler, 82, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Butler was born September 9, 1937 in Casper, Wyoming to William Espy and Vera Irene (Kirsten) Butler. He was a Polk County resident since 1996 and an Auburndale resident since 2000. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1958, Richfield, MN., and was a United States Veteran where he served from 1957-1961 in the Air Force and 1965-1969 in the Navy. Bob was a retired Office Manager in the Copy/Printing Industry. He was a Minneapolis Police Officer and a lifetime member of the Rockhill Volunteer Fire Department. Bob loved giving back to his community and the four legged creatures. He volunteered with the carpenter's club for the Winter Haven Theater for several years and was the recipient of the 2011-2012 George Gerlach Memorial Award for volunteer of the year. Bob enjoyed traveling, sailing, working with his hands and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years (7/4/70), Charlotte Butler of Auburndale; son Jeffrey Michael Butler of Clermont and his 2 cats, Tigger & Annie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Butler's name to the Humane Society of Winter Haven. There are no services scheduled for Bob at this time.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
