CANDACE

WATSON, 32



LAKELAND - Candace Watson, 32, years old, passed away 6-20-20.

Survivors include: her father Ernest Al Watson, mother Wendy Golden, brother John 'David' McIntyre, sisters Brianna Watson and Kirstin Haak, her daughter Cayley Harris, son Donovan Calvin, sons Kane and Kyle Koehlert, boyfriend Garrett Koehlert, grandparents Robert and Gladys Fowler and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Candace was a beautiful, fun-loving person and full of life. She will be missed by all who loved her.



