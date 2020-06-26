CANDACE WATSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CANDACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANDACE
WATSON, 32

LAKELAND - Candace Watson, 32, years old, passed away 6-20-20.
Survivors include: her father Ernest Al Watson, mother Wendy Golden, brother John 'David' McIntyre, sisters Brianna Watson and Kirstin Haak, her daughter Cayley Harris, son Donovan Calvin, sons Kane and Kyle Koehlert, boyfriend Garrett Koehlert, grandparents Robert and Gladys Fowler and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Candace was a beautiful, fun-loving person and full of life. She will be missed by all who loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved