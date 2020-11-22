FAMLY IT SADDENS ME TO HAVE TO WRITE THIS. AUNT CANDY IS THE LAST OF THE WASHINGTON KLAN (OUT OF UNCLE MAX'S SISTERS AND BROTHERS). GOD HAS PLUCKED A BEAUTIFUL FLOWER FOR HIS GARDEN IN HEAVEN. NOW SHE'S IN HEAVEN AMONG THE GARDEN OF WASHINGTONS, THEY ARE OUR ANGELS, LOOKING DOWN ON THEIR FLOWER PEDALS. GOD BLESS US ALL AND HE'S OUR STRENGTH TO GET THROUGH THIS HOUR OF BEREAVEMENT.

SHARON MARTIN

