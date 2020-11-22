1/1
CANDACY H. WASHINGTON
1917 - 2020
{ "" }
CANDACY H.
WASHINGTON
5/27/17 - 11/15/20

BARTOW - Candacy Washington, 103, died Sun., 11/15/20 in Detroit. View: Gause FH, 5-7 pm Mon. 11/23. Svc. at Mt. Olive FBC, Bartow, 11am Tues.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
November 21, 2020
FAMLY IT SADDENS ME TO HAVE TO WRITE THIS. AUNT CANDY IS THE LAST OF THE WASHINGTON KLAN (OUT OF UNCLE MAX'S SISTERS AND BROTHERS). GOD HAS PLUCKED A BEAUTIFUL FLOWER FOR HIS GARDEN IN HEAVEN. NOW SHE'S IN HEAVEN AMONG THE GARDEN OF WASHINGTONS, THEY ARE OUR ANGELS, LOOKING DOWN ON THEIR FLOWER PEDALS. GOD BLESS US ALL AND HE'S OUR STRENGTH TO GET THROUGH THIS HOUR OF BEREAVEMENT.
SHARON MARTIN
Family
November 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
SHERMAN & CELESTINE WILDER
Family
November 19, 2020
Comfort and Strength to the family and friends
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the Washington family
Virginia Cuthbert
Friend
