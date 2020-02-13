|
CARL
BLEILER, 73
LAKELAND - Carl Bleiler passed away in Lakeland on February 8th, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. He was 73 years old.
He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and moved to Lakeland, Florida in the early 50s. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Carl is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Dodge, his father, Arthur Bleiler, his step-mother, Francis Bleiler, and his sister Phyllis Young. Carl is survived by his wife, Gayle Bleiler, children, Martha Merritt (Rodney), Suzan Weiss (Doug), and Keith Waterson. Grandsons, Michael Duggan, Carl Duggan, Casey Merritt, Anthony Weiss. Siblings, Yvonne Freeman, Shirley Stevens, Craig Bleiler (Dorene); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Saturday February 15, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2pm - 3pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020