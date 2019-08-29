|
CARL D.
BURKHOLDER
LAKELAND - Carl D. Burkholder, Lakeland passed away Aug. 27, 2019, after long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 26, 1944 Portland, IN to Harry and Naomi. He graduated Jay County High School, 1962; Ball State University, 1972. He had a 31 year career with PRIDE Enterprises, retiring in 2018 as the Manufacturing Manager, Polk Correctional Institution. He continued to be an inspiration to his family and friends, including his Church Family at Victory.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorna Eger Burkholder; son, David Burkholder (Rhonda); grandchildren, Natasha Restuccia (Phil), Gain-esville, Cory Burk-holder (Amber); great grandkids, Emmilou, Harper, McCoy, Henry, and Ellimay; sisters, Maxine Lewis, and Carolyn Payne (Tony), IN; sister-in-law, Jenny Burkholder, St. Pete. Preceded in death along with his parents; brothers, Larry and Donald Burkholder; sister, Mary Lou Jacobs.
Services: Aug. 30 Victory Church Chapel; Visitation 1:00; Service 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center. Carl will be forever in our hearts as a loving Husband, Father, Papaw and Friend.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019