CARL ELLIS CHAMBERS
1946 - 2020
CARL ELLIS CHAMBERS, 73

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Carl Ellis Chambers, 73, a resident of Auburndale, passed from this life Tues., Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Lakeland to Ellis 'Bud' Marvin and Lillian Bell (Eubanks) Chambers. He was a lifetime resident of Polk Co., graduated from Auburndale High School in 1964 and attended Polk Community College. He was a member of the Orange Street Church of Christ in Auburndale, where he served for many years as a deacon and song leader. Carl was a talented singer, multi-instrumentalist, lyricist and graphic artist. He pursued a successful career as an award-winning musician and songwriter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Hazel Buchanan Blaylock. Carl is survived by his loving family: son Craig (Kimberly) Chambers; 4 daughters: Wendy (Brian) Deemer, Jennifer (Kevin) Allen, Trudi Chambers and Christina (Kyle) Smith; sister, Annie Chambers; 13 grandchildren: Karli, Colin, Clarissa (John), Robert, Allison, Bethany, Christopher, Dexter, Luke, Jack, Marie & KJ; 3 gt. grandchildren: Rosiah, Axel & Roman.
A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Mon. Sept. 28th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering of family & friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Due to COVID, please remember masks and social distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
