CARL ELLIS CHAMBERS, 73AUBURNDALE - Mr. Carl Ellis Chambers, 73, a resident of Auburndale, passed from this life Tues., Sept. 22, 2020.He was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Lakeland to Ellis 'Bud' Marvin and Lillian Bell (Eubanks) Chambers. He was a lifetime resident of Polk Co., graduated from Auburndale High School in 1964 and attended Polk Community College. He was a member of the Orange Street Church of Christ in Auburndale, where he served for many years as a deacon and song leader. Carl was a talented singer, multi-instrumentalist, lyricist and graphic artist. He pursued a successful career as an award-winning musician and songwriter.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Hazel Buchanan Blaylock. Carl is survived by his loving family: son Craig (Kimberly) Chambers; 4 daughters: Wendy (Brian) Deemer, Jennifer (Kevin) Allen, Trudi Chambers and Christina (Kyle) Smith; sister, Annie Chambers; 13 grandchildren: Karli, Colin, Clarissa (John), Robert, Allison, Bethany, Christopher, Dexter, Luke, Jack, Marie & KJ; 3 gt. grandchildren: Rosiah, Axel & Roman.A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Mon. Sept. 28th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering of family & friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the funeral home.Due to COVID, please remember masks and social distancing.