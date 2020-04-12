|
CARL
HYMAN, 85
POLK CITY - Mr. Carl Hyman, 85, a resident of Polk City, passed away Fri. April 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Auburndale surrounded by his sons.
Mr. Hyman was born May 2, 1934 in Geneva, AL. to Oscar and Jewell (Parrish) Hyman. He graduated from Poplar Springs High School in Noma, FL. where he played basketball. He continued his education by getting certificates in Real Estate & Construction. Carl was a United States Army Veteran and a Polk City resident since 1990 coming from Tallahassee. He was the owner/ operator of C. Hyman & Son's Painting of Polk City and was Ordained as a Deacon in 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Auburndale and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City. He and his family went camping in over 38 states and Canada. Carl enjoyed fishing, outdoors, reading and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 yrs. Patricia Mary Hyman; 2 brothers: Earl & Paul and sister Helen. Carl is survived by his 3 sons: Anthony Hyman and his wife Jaqueline Bustos of Lakeland, Fred Hyman and his wife Laura Heyn of Polk City and Greg Hyman of Chattahoochee; brother Gene Hyman and his wife Linda of Auburndale.
Due to the corona virus, funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020