CARL RICHARDCOONEY, 94CLERMONT - Carl Richard Cooney, 94, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Clermont, Florida surrounded by his loving family.He was born on February 10, 1926 in Akron, Ohio. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Christine Cooney, a son, Charles Cooney, and brothers, Gerald, Robert, and Raymond Cooney. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, and son-in-law Scott D'Heere of Clermont FL, son, Tom Cooney; granddaughter, Buffie Cooney Lasseter; and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Saylor Lasseter, all of Winter Haven Fl.In 1942, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific on the destroyer /tender, Hamul, as a radio operator in WWII. Christine became his second wife and Carl adopted her two sons. In his late 30s they had a daughter, Kim, who was their surprise blessing.A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.